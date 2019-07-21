|
|
Ruth Adele Bufano
Ruth Adele Bufano was born in San Francisco, CA on September 12, 1923 and died in Santa Rosa, CA on June 29, 2019 at the age of 95. Ruth went to secretarial school, received her degree after two years, and went on to work as an Executive Secretary for 20 years. Her favorite job was as a Senior Secretary reporting to Mrs. Baumberger of the Santa Clara County Health Department. Her first husband, Norman L. Guinasso (Decd. 1978) was a Senior Engineer; Pacific Telephone & Telegraph Co. for 35 years (US Coast Guard WWII). Ruth was a member of the Native Daughters of the Golden West, San Francisco, and served as a recording secretary in 1960. She was a member of the Business Women's Professional Association, Palo Alto. Ruth won country western dancing awards with her second husband Frank Bufano (Decd. 1996), who was a manager for Sears and Roebuck. Ruth was an impeccable seamstress and skilled cook. Ruth was a volunteer at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Frank and Ruth were married by Monsignor John "Jack" O'Hare, as both were members of St. Rose Catholic Church, Santa Rosa. Ruth is survived by her son, Dr. Norman L. Guinasso Jr. (Southwest American Men of Science 1979 - 1980) of College Station, Texas and her daughter, Gail Guinasso Smith (the advocate and caregiver for her dear mother whom she loved) of Santa Rosa, CA. Also surviving are her daughter-in-law Linda Ladd Guinasso of College Station, Texas and son-in-law Kevin Smith of Santa Rosa; grandchildren Christine Smith Burger of San Jose, Joel Smith of Santa Rosa and Susan Smith of Dallas, Texas. Gail's grandchildren and Ruth's great-grandchildren include Andrew, Matthew, Dibora of San Jose; Kevin, Liliana, Byrd Oliver, Liam and Cody, of Santa Rosa.
Funeral Services were held in Madelyne's Chapel at Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Santa Rosa, CA, on July 8, 2019, Father Michaelraj Philominsamy officiated. Memorial Contributions may be made to the Bufano/Smith Education Fund, PO Box 3541, Santa Rosa, CA 95402, thus benefitting Ruth's great grandchildren as was her desire.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 21, 2019