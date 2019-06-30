|
Ruth Amey Miles
August 11, 1925 - June 16, 2019
Ruth Amey Miles passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019, in the comfort of her home in Rohnert Park, with family at her bedside. Ruth was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania on August 11, 1925 and lived in Pennsylvania until moving to California in 1972. She was predeceased by her husband Theodore J. Miles Sr. and her sister Lucille. She is survived by her three sons and their spouses Theodore J. Miles, Jr. (Laura), Dr. Jeffry P. Miles (Kathy) and Don W.R. Miles (Dale-Ila Riggs); three grandchildren (Jody Jones, Theodore J. Miles III and Liz Miles) and three great grandchildren. Ruth worked for the Santa Clara School District before she and Ted Senior retired in Rohnert Park. She loved her family, her home and her flowers and she will be missed by all who knew her.
A memorial service for Ruth will be held at Saint John's United Methodist Church, 5150 Snyder Lane, Rohnert Park on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00 P.M.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 30, 2019