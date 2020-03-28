Home

Chapel of the Chimes Funeral Home
2601 Santa Rosa Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95407
(707) 545-0196
Ruth Anderson


1935 - 2020
Ruth Anderson Notice
Ruth Anderson
February 19, 1935 - March 19, 2020
Ruth has joined her father William, her mother Thelma and husband John in Heaven. Left behind is her sister Kathryn, her children Bruce, Bret and Brian; her daughters-in-law Anne, Linda and Susie; her grandchildren Andrei, Elena, Jack, Melinda, Tom, J.P., Casey, and Kyle and great-grandson Ezra. Ruth was a daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, school teacher, musician, and artist. She will be missed!
Service time is T.B.D.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 28, 2020
