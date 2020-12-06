Ruth Clarkson
Duffy
July 30, 1921 - November 7, 2020
Ruth Clarkson Duffy, born July 30, 1921, died November 7, 2020, at the age of 99; survived by her children Sandra Bowman (Mike), William "Bill" Clarkson (Jeannie), Barbara Vilcsek (Mark) and Charles Duffy; also survived by her large and beloved family; and many dear friends. To view Ruth's commemoration; share your memories; and to find information about a Zoom Celebration of Life honoring Ruth on December 12th, please go to GatheringUs.com
, on your computer or cell phone, and enter Ruth Duffy in the search bar. Donations may be made to Fischer Center for Alzheimer's Research, FDR Station, P.O. Box 220, New York, NY 10150, or your preferred charity.