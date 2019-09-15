|
|
Ruth Elise Ayres
Ruth Elise Ayres passed away at the age of 100 in Santa Rosa on August 20th 2019, lovingly surrounded by her children and grandchildren. She was born in Richmond, CA, earned a teaching credential at San Jose State and then taught elementary school. She married David L. Ayres, and they raised a family of four children in Orinda, CA. David and Ruth retired to Mendocino County in 1972. Later, Ruth moved to Santa Rosa and lived here for her almost 20 years. She is survived by her four children, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. Ruth was considered by her family and friends to be a rare and loving gem, radiating goodwill and providing them with the best of role models.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019