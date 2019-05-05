|
|
Ruth (Doty) Halleck
March 25, 1927 - April 18, 2019
A lady full of life until she took her last breath on Thursday, April 18th, 2019, at the age of 92.
Born in Firth, Nebraska to Louis and Leona Penterman, she was the middle child with an older brother, Lester and a younger sister, Darlene. She was 11 years old when her family moved to Phoenix, Arizona. At age 16, she graduated from high school and went out on her own.
During World War II, while working as a military civilian, she met Ed Doty. They were soon married and moved to his home in Sebastopol, CA. Over the next eight years the four Doty girls were born, Virginia, Jennifer, Rebecca and Joyce.
As a young homemaker, she spent much of her time as a volunteer in all aspects of her girls' lives, including school secretary, PTA president, Hot Dog Days, talent shows, clubs and activities. At the same time, she was very instrumental in helping build and maintain her husband's growing construction business. Family time was spent camping, hunting, water skiing, boating and traveling to back to Phoenix. She also enjoyed playing cards, bowling, golfing, skating, sewing, painting and crafting.
Once her girls were raised, she focused on many business investments including Kozy Katz Dress Shop in Rohnert Park, Haps Hangar at the airport and June Terry Modeling School. She also worked as a waitress at the Green Mill Inn, was a recruiter for the airlines, modeling and finally retiring from the insurance business.
Many years were spent as a "Miss Sonoma County" chaperone. She was also an active volunteer for Big Brother & Sisters, Memorial Hospital and the Humane Society. She was a member of Good Sam, Mothers Club, Red Hat Society, Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, BARR, Bridge Club and Tuesday Lunch Club.
In 1972, she married Jack Halleck and started her travel adventures, beginning with their honeymoon trip to Hawaii. During the next 34 years of marriage they traveled to every US state and many foreign countries.
Always a daredevil, for her 80th birthday she went skydiving and her 85th brought her to Sears Point Raceway where she drove a Formula 1 race car.
Along with her marriage to Jack, she gained two more kids, Debbie and Johnny. Her family was the delight of her life. She was Noni to one and all!
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister, both husbands, her daughter Virginia (Tom) Feickert and her grandson John (Analin) Wieck. She is survived by her daughters Jennifer (Ted) Stephenson, Becky (Bob) Gentry, Joyce (Bob) Wieck, Debbie Odom and son John Halleck. Also numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, way too many to name. Her beloved cats, Molly and Isabella will miss her too.
Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, May 8th at Sebastopol Community Church, 1000 Gravenstein Hwy N, Sebastopol at 2:00 p.m. Reception to follow at the church.
Donations may be made to St. Joseph Memorial Hospice in Santa Rosa
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 5, 2019