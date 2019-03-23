|
Ruth Hucklebridge
1924 - 2019
We lost a joyful spirit, Ruth Hucklebridge, on March 12, 2019. Everyone who knew Ruth would attest to her intellect, her energy, her positive attitude, her laughter, and her devotion to helping others. Ruth was born in 1924 in Brooklyn, New York. She grew up in Hempstead, Long Island, with her parents, Harold and Florence Bischoff, and her sister, Marjorie. Ruth completed a BS degree in math and physics at Barnard College, where she was honored to meet Eleanor Roosevelt. She was "ahead of her time" as a woman with advanced degrees in a field that at that time was a predominantly male workforce.
In 1945 Ruth worked as a scientist at Bausch and Lomb Optical Company in early 3D technology in Rochester, NY. There she met her future husband, Ted Hucklebridge, who was responsible for the physical training of Naval airmen on the East Coast in World War II. When a car shattered Ted's leg shortly before their wedding, Ruth relocated to California to help him convalesce. Ruth was hired by Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, where she graphed data for trial runs of missiles on a project that was a precursor to the space program overseen by Werner Von Braun. Ruth and Ted were married in San Dimas in 1947 and made their home in Riverside, where Ted taught health education classes and coached the RCC track team.
The Hucklebridge family became active in the Santa Rosa community beginning in 1955 when Ted was hired by the Sonoma County Office of Education as a consultant for health and physical education. Ruth volunteered at Franklin Park Nursery School and Burbank Elementary School, Girl Scouts, PTA, and AAUW. She assumed many leadership roles at the First Congregational UCC, including Director of Christian Education, president of Women's Fellowship, a Deaconess, and director of annual plays and events. For her work as a Girl Scout leader, the Konocti Girl Scout Council awarded her the Angel Award. Ruth served on the board of Luther Burbank Gardens and was a member of the World Affairs Council. In 1999 the Santa Rosa Chamber of Commerce presented Ruth with the Spirit of Santa Rosa Award for her long-time support of the community. An avid music lover, Ruth held season tickets to the Sonoma County Symphony for over 60 years and attended Santa Rosa Repertory Theater for over 40 years.
A highlight for the Hucklebridge family was the year spent in Jordan in 1963 - 1964, while Ted provided physical education instruction as a cultural affairs officer sponsored by the United States Information Service. Always open to adventure, Ruth and Ted travelled to over 50 countries and produced audiovisual presentations shown throughout Sonoma County. In recent years, Ruth wrote more than 100 stories and four books compiling her memoirs as part of a Santa Rosa Junior College writing class. In her 90s, Ruth wrote a monthly column for Oakmont Gardens and organized a popular Reader's Theater group, which recently performed her play based on anecdotes of life at Oakmont Gardens. Her husband, Ted, preceded her in death in 1995. The family would like to express thanks to the staff at Kaiser Hospital for their care and concern during Ruth's last days. She will be greatly missed by her friends and family, children Katy Merrill Schneider (Garry), Mark Hucklebridge (Trish), Heidi Morgan (Ted), as well as her seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at First Congregational UCC, 2000 Humboldt St, on April 6 at 1:00 p.m. Donations may be made to the First Congregational UCC or the SRJC Older Adults Program (santarosaedu/foundation).
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2019