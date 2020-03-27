Home

Ruth Kisich passed away on March 15, 2020, at the age of 86, joining her husband, Timothy Kisich, in the afterlife. She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sister, sister-in-law, and extended family. Ruth was born in Vermont. She traveled across the US extensively with her family as a child, finally arriving on the West Coast in her teen years. Ruth and Tim married and settled in Sebastopol in the early 1960s where they happily raised their family and spent the rest of their days. Ruth loved her family fiercely and was happiest in their company. One of her proudest moments was when she graduated from Sonoma State University in 1997 at the age of 64 with a BA in Health Service Administration. Ruth loved helping those around her. She helped found the Differently Abled Club at SSU and in retirement was very active in a senior program called The Classics for many years. Her tremendous energy and zest for life will be missed.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
