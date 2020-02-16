|
Ruth M (Hawkins) Robinson
Ruth M (Hawkins) Robinson born Healdsburg, September 21 1935 passed February 03, 2020. Graduated Healdsburg High in 1953. After graduation she studied nursing. On October 28, 1954, she married her childhood sweetheart Paul Wittke. While Paul was in the military Ruth worked for Paul's dad Clarence. After Paul finished his military obligation, he and Ruth moved to Sparks, Nevada where Paul managed his gas station. In 1963, Ruth and Paul divorced. Ruth continued her employment with Wells Fargo bank. One summer day she spied this handsome dude Jack Wattles D.M.V. from Healdsburg. They subsequently married and enjoyed their horses and cabin on the lake. After Jack passed, Ruth went to work for the National Bank of the Redwoods. In her retirement, she and her dear friend Linda Espinosa reared and raced horses. During one of her races, she met Ted Hawkins. She and Ted moved to Weed California where they repaired broken horses.
She was preceded in death by her older brother Rollin Robinson. She is survived by her brother Frank Robinson, his wife Dee, children Wendy and Todd, son Todd's divorced wife Susie and their daughter Makena, who was the love of her life.
Per her wishes, no services are planned.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020