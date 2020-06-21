Ruth Young

January 19, 1928 - June 10, 2020

Ruth Young passed away peacefully at her Sebastopol home on June 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edwin G. Young. Cherished mother of Jane (Bill) Edwards, Peggy McPhee, George (Marlene) Young, Norman (Jeanette) Young, and Charles (Marie) Young. Ruth had 11 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Born in Oakland California on January 19, 1928. Married to Edwin G. Young for 57 years and a resident of Sebastopol for 51 years. A private family gathering in her memory will be held later this year.



