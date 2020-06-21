Ruth Young
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth Young
January 19, 1928 - June 10, 2020
Ruth Young passed away peacefully at her Sebastopol home on June 10, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edwin G. Young. Cherished mother of Jane (Bill) Edwards, Peggy McPhee, George (Marlene) Young, Norman (Jeanette) Young, and Charles (Marie) Young. Ruth had 11 grandchildren, and six great grandchildren. Born in Oakland California on January 19, 1928. Married to Edwin G. Young for 57 years and a resident of Sebastopol for 51 years. A private family gathering in her memory will be held later this year.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved