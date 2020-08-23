Ruthita Haug

Private services have been held for Ruthita Haug who passed away peacefully on June 23rd, 2020. Ruth was born on December 23rd, 1930 in Elk Point, South Dakota to parents Vivian and Robert Rodgers. She was the youngest of five sisters and one brother. She grew up working on the family farm. Ruth married her high school sweetheart Arnold Haug, who also happened to share her birthday. Ruth and Arnold relocated to Cloverdale, California in 1953 and they lived there for nearly 70 years.

Ruth, better known as Grandma Rudy, worked as a payroll clerk for Louisiana Pacific Lumber Mill in Cloverdale for 40 years. She was an expert accountant who was always ready and willing to assist the mill's hundreds of employees. Upon retirement Ruth took over the bookkeeping for Cloverdale Cabinets, the family business that was run by her husband Arnold and their son David. Ruth loved working at the cabinet shop. Between her bookkeeping, 10am coffee deliveries and oversight of day to day activities she became the backbone of the incredibly successful business. Working at the cabinet shop also allowed her to play an integral role in the lives of her grandchildren.

Ruth's greatest love in life was her husband of 70 years, Arnold. They were inseparable in life and the pillars around which a strong and loving family was built. Ruth was a constant source of love and support for Arnold, their children, their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was always there for them, no matter what the need and she knew exactly what to say to lift their spirits.

Grandma Rudy loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending their school activities. She also loved hosting and attending family parties. She was famous for making ice cream and strawberries and her special jello. Ruth was also incredibly proud of the garden that she and Arnold planted together. She loved chocolate and always had a bowl of candy on her table to enjoy with family and friends.

Ruth treated everyone with kindness and respect. She was a true matriarch who devoted her life to her family and a devout Catholic who never missed a Sunday mass at St. Peter's Catholic Church. She was loved by all who knew her and her values and loving heart will be missed dearly. Ruth was a true angel on earth and will now join Arnold in eternal rest, where they will walk hand in hand once again.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Arnold and their son Raymond. Ruth and Arnold are survived by their children Heidi (and Randy) Raabe, Annie (and Tom) Mertle and David Haug. They are also survived by their loving grandchildren: Ryan, Rhonda and Renee Raabe, Garrett, Monica and Heidi Mertle and Dustin, Dana, Tim and Megan Haug. Ruth and Arnold are also survived by 16 great grandchildren.

A special thanks to Makelesi (Maggie) Korodrau for her love, care and support for both Ruth and Arnold during their final days.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store