Ruthmary Thomas
Ruthmary Thomas died peacefully February 1, 2020 in Medford, Oregon at the age of 93. Ruthmary was the beloved, eldest daughter of George and Clara Thompson, and was very close to her sister, Georgene (Raisner) (deceased). She was born in Greenville, Texas, and as a teenager came to San Francisco when her father George was stationed there during the war. Ruthmary went to San Francisco State, and then transferred to Berkeley University where she received her bachelor's degree and obtained her teaching certificate. She met her future and loving husband, Owen Thomas (deceased) in San Francisco and they were married for 68 years. Owen and Ruthmary came to Sonoma to raise their family and be actively involved in the community. Ruthmary played the organ at First Baptist Church in Sonoma for over 65 years. She was also known for her passion for quilting, and not only made quilts for her friends and family but also made them for a charity that gave baby quilts to families in need. Ruthmary was also involved in numerous other charity organizations. Ruthmary is survived by her children: Mark Thomas (June), Maribeth LeValley (Jon, deceased) and Laura Danieli. Ruthmary was blessed with four grandsons, Jason Reed (Sara), Jared Reed (Kristin), Nathan Thomas, and Marko Thomas, and three great grandchildren, Charlotte Reed, Miles Reed, and most recently Karmann Reed. Ruthmary moved to Medford, Oregon to live with her daughter, Laura, for several months before she died.
A viewing will be held at Duggan's Mission Chapel, 525 W Napa St, Sonoma on February 13th, from 6 to 7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the First Baptist Church, 542 1st St. E, Sonoma., Sonoma on February 14th, at 2 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 13, 2020