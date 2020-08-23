Sadie Margurite (Lombard) MooreSadie recently passed away at the age of 95 in Petaluma, CA on August 13, 2020. Sadie was born and raised in New Orleans, LA on February 22, 1925 to George R. Lombard and Olga R. (Maurice) Lombard. She eventually made her way to California where Sadie married her first husband, Albert J. Aubry and gave birth to three amazing children.Unfortunately, she was preceded in death by her first husband Albert, her children Lionel Aubry, Albert Aubry Jr., and Angela Aubry, as well as her second husband William Moore. She is survived by her sister and four grandchildren.Sadie was a strong, independent and religious woman. She lost her first husband Albert, a military veteran, on September 26, 1963, seven years after the birth of her third child. As a widow in the 1960's, she did what she could to always provide for her children. As time went on, she made her way and established her roots in Sonoma County where she met and fell in love with William. As her family got bigger, so did her heart for them, always ready to open her home and kitchen for family gatherings. As an experienced baker, she always made sure you had a cake for any special occasion. Sadie made sure you never left her home hungry, regardless if you wanted something to eat or not. She expressed her love through her food and she made sure there was plenty of it.Sadie will be deeply missed by all, but she is now in a better place with her family in heaven up above.