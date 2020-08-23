1/1
Sadie Margurite (Lombard) Moore
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sadie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sadie Margurite (Lombard) Moore
Sadie recently passed away at the age of 95 in Petaluma, CA on August 13, 2020. Sadie was born and raised in New Orleans, LA on February 22, 1925 to George R. Lombard and Olga R. (Maurice) Lombard. She eventually made her way to California where Sadie married her first husband, Albert J. Aubry and gave birth to three amazing children.
Unfortunately, she was preceded in death by her first husband Albert, her children Lionel Aubry, Albert Aubry Jr., and Angela Aubry, as well as her second husband William Moore. She is survived by her sister and four grandchildren.
Sadie was a strong, independent and religious woman. She lost her first husband Albert, a military veteran, on September 26, 1963, seven years after the birth of her third child. As a widow in the 1960's, she did what she could to always provide for her children. As time went on, she made her way and established her roots in Sonoma County where she met and fell in love with William. As her family got bigger, so did her heart for them, always ready to open her home and kitchen for family gatherings. As an experienced baker, she always made sure you had a cake for any special occasion. Sadie made sure you never left her home hungry, regardless if you wanted something to eat or not. She expressed her love through her food and she made sure there was plenty of it.
Sadie will be deeply missed by all, but she is now in a better place with her family in heaven up above.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved