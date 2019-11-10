Home

POWERED BY

Services
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary-Sebastopol - Sebastopol
301 South Main Street
Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 829-5433
For more information about
Sakae Ishizu
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Enmanji Buddhist Church
1200 Gravenstein Hwy., South
Sebastopol, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sakae Ishizu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sakae "Curly" Ishizu


1921 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sakae "Curly" Ishizu Notice
Sakae "Curly" Ishizu
"Curly" passed away Oct. 16th at home at the age of 98. Born in Cressey, CA to Yonezo and Fuji Ishizu. Graduated from Livingston High School in 1939. Retired from the County of Sonoma as the Sr. Heavy Equipment Mechanic. He is survived by his wife Marian; sons, Wes (Denise), Ken (Patricia), and Chris (Donna); grandchildren, Christina Bolzman (Nicholas), Alyssa Ishizu, Capt. Mark Ishizu, Steven Ishizu (Averi), Megan Ishizu, Natalie Steingruber (Kaden), Brandon Ishizu, and Ryan Ishizu; great-grandchildren, Luthien, Scipio and Everly; sisters-in-law, Alyce Sugiyama and Yoshiko Yamasaki; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; sisters Grace and Amy; and son David.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Memorial Service on Nov. 16th at 2:00 pm at the Enmanji Buddhist Hall, 1200 Gravenstein Hwy. South, Sebastopol.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sakae's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -