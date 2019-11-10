|
Sakae "Curly" Ishizu
"Curly" passed away Oct. 16th at home at the age of 98. Born in Cressey, CA to Yonezo and Fuji Ishizu. Graduated from Livingston High School in 1939. Retired from the County of Sonoma as the Sr. Heavy Equipment Mechanic. He is survived by his wife Marian; sons, Wes (Denise), Ken (Patricia), and Chris (Donna); grandchildren, Christina Bolzman (Nicholas), Alyssa Ishizu, Capt. Mark Ishizu, Steven Ishizu (Averi), Megan Ishizu, Natalie Steingruber (Kaden), Brandon Ishizu, and Ryan Ishizu; great-grandchildren, Luthien, Scipio and Everly; sisters-in-law, Alyce Sugiyama and Yoshiko Yamasaki; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; sisters Grace and Amy; and son David.
Friends and family are invited to attend the Memorial Service on Nov. 16th at 2:00 pm at the Enmanji Buddhist Hall, 1200 Gravenstein Hwy. South, Sebastopol.
