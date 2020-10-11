1/1
Sally Colburn Tilbury
March 10th, 1928 - October 5th, 2020
Daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She was a matriarch in every sense of the word.
Sally was dignified, elegant, and graceful.
She valued and embodied all these attributes and taught by example.
She instilled in her children a love of beauty.
She was a great observer of life.
She never stopped learning.
Sally died in the same month fourteen years after the death of her beloved husband, Charles Tilbury.
This January would have marked their 71st anniversary.
Together they created Beverly Hills Travel, a very successful business in Los Angeles. Sally and Chuck retired in 1989, moved to Sebastopol and planted a vineyard. They never looked back.
Sally is survived by her brothers Dan Colburn and Ted Colburn, her three daughters; Terry McNulty, Peggy Orr, Mary Tilbury, six grandchildren; Jessica Kilcullen, Justin McNulty, Elizabeth Orr,
John Speed Orr, Simon Levy, Jane Levy; and eight great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bodega Calvary Cemetery, 17499 Bodega Hwy, Bodega, CA 94922.

Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

