Sally Diane Baker-Del Rosario
March 16, 1953 - August 5, 2019
Sally Diane Baker-Del Rosario (Olson), passed away on August 5th, 2019 at the age of 66. She was welcomed by her parents Glendon and Inez Baker, on March 16, 1953 in Savannah, Georgia. She lived briefly overseas in Okinawa, Japan.
Sally ended up in Northern California where she resided the majority of her adult life, and enjoyed a meaningful life with her family. She appreciated traveling around the world and experiencing different cultures. She would probably say her biggest accomplishments were her four children, four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
She also loved to read, watch plays, musicals, art, horseback riding, and interacting with people. Sally was passionate about many important topics. She volunteered at several organizations throughout her life and truly enjoyed connecting with people and giving back. In addition to formal charity work, she helped several families get back on their feet over the course of her life. She was her best when she was able to help others.
Sally studied Theatre and Dramatic Arts at Santa Rosa Junior College. She also studied Sociology at Sonoma State University. She attended College of Marin where she studied Dental Assisting and Sociology. Prior to College, Sally attended Novato High School and San Rafael High School.
For over 30 years, Sally worked in a variety of different positions within the Dental field. Her last employer was Dr. Robert Koenitzer. Sally made many life-long friendships with many of the patients. Above and beyond everything, Sally was a dedicated Mother first and foremost and treasured her time with her family.
Sally is survived by her children Lenora Olson, Billy Olson, Amber Caramella and Ashley Olson; Grandchildren Krista Adam, Justin Beevers, Presley Caramella and Isabella Olson; Great-Grandchildren Paisley and Weston Froman; Brothers Danny and James Baker. She was preceded in death by her mom, dad, sisters, Fran and Sandi, and brothers, Jerry and Joe.
Please join us in celebrating her life on Saturday, August 24th at 1:30pm at The Center for Spiritual Living located at 2075 Occidental Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95401.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 23, 2019