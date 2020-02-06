|
|
Sally Ervin
Sally Ervin passed away peacefully at home on November 30th, 2019. She was Born June 28th, 1948, in Davenport Iowa. She was the dear wife of the late Ernest Ervin and also the beloved sister of the late Don Jacobsen of California, Dale and (Loretta) Jacobsen and Judy and (Richard) Smith, both of Florida. She had two step-sons whom she was very close to: Desmond and (Debbie) Ervin of California and Troy Ervin also of California. She also is the adored grandmother of Michael Ervin, Jada and Collins Johnson and Hazel and Ivy Hill, as well as nieces and nephews who loved her.
Sally relocated to California in the early 1970s and joined her brother Don who had already settled here. She met Ernest Ervin in the mid-1970s and fell in love with his quick wit and endless sense of humor. She also started her journey in Nursing and became licensed in 1977. She worked in many different settings, including: The Med/Surg units at Kaiser Permanente, providing care at a convent and Women's Recovery. In 1998, she attended Sonoma State and earned a Masters degree as a Nurse practitioner.
Sally had a love of life and friendship. She always was up for trying new things. Some of these diverse interests included: Clogging, painting, welding and singing, just to name a few. She loved to travel-especially with friends and always looked forward to taking trips to go see her siblings as well as her nieces, Abby and Liza. She loved spending time with her grandson, Michael. They often played at the beach, made paper airplanes, dined at Crepevine and enjoyed pie at the Guerneville bank. She will be so missed by all that loved her.
A celebration of her life will be held February 8th, 2020 at Church of the Oaks, 175 Page St. Cotati CA 94931 at 1 p.m. Please RSVP to [email protected] if planning on attending. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NAACP or Planned Parenthood.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020