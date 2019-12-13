|
Sally Gay Cochran
July 2, 1926 - November 20, 2019
Sally Gay Cochran passed away peacefully at her home in Henderson, Nevada. She is preceded in death by her husband Harlan Cochran, and by her mother, Mary Thurman and father, Randall Gay. She is survived by her loving family: daughter Nicki Compton and son Randall Cochran (wife Gail), granddaughters Bree Hardage (husband Allen) and Jaime Cochran (wife Josie), great-grandsons Andrew and Fabrice, sister Barbara Thurman Becquiot (nephew Vincent, niece Anne.)
Sally was born in Chico, CA and studied at Chico State University. She then moved to Santa Rosa, CA where she raised her family, and later retired from Sonoma State University. In 1996, she moved to Henderson, Nevada, where she enjoyed herself immensely. Sally was proficient at word puzzles, and could not be beat at scrabble. She thoroughly enjoyed theatrical productions and the holidays, where she would decorate and spread good-hearted cheer to everyone within her reach. Sally loved her family very much, was a great mother, grandmother and friend. She will be missed dearly.
Services will be private.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019