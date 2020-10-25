Sally J. DuBois

November 14, 1930 - October 8, 2020

Sally Jean DuBois passed away on October 8 following a long battle with congestive heart failure and other health problems. She was 89.

She was born on November 14, 1930, to Norman S. Gross and Jennie A. Laird in Salina, Kansas.

Her parents moved to the Rio Grande Valley in Texas when she was four years old. They relocated to Fresno, CA when she was a sophomore in high school. She graduated from Fresno High School in 1948, and from Fresno State College in 1952 with a special secondary credential. She continued classes at Fresno State and UCLA and earned a general secondary credential.

She taught seventh and eighth grades at Hamilton Junior High in Fresno for five years.

While attending summer school at UCLA, she met Clyde DuBois in a singles group at the First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood. They married on Aug. 17, 1957, and they made their home in the Los Angeles area. She taught at Airport Junior High in the L.A. school system for three years.

Sally retired from teaching to raise their children, Steven Scott, born in March 1962, and Linda Anne, born in August 1964. The family lived in Torrance and Palos Verdes Peninsula, until moving to Santa Rosa in 1967 when Clyde landed a job as a counselor at Santa Rosa Junior College.

Sally was a charter member of the Evangelical Free Church of Santa Rosa for 30 years before joining the First Presbyterian Church of Santa Rosa in 1999.

Her Christian faith was the central focus of her life. For most of her adult life, she rose early and spent about an hour every morning reading scripture passages and praying. She was also involved in several ministries, including teaching Sunday school to first-graders, leading adult Bible studies and participating in prayer groups. Through the years, as long as she was able, she regularly visited elderly folks confined to their homes or senior facilities, and enjoyed being a friend and encourager to many.

In her later years, the highlight of her week was Tuesday morning, when she met with a group of close friends for a weekly Bible study. Those ladies remained faithful friends through her last days.

She and Clyde lived in the longtime family home in Santa Rosa until December 2019 when they moved to an assisted living facility in West Sacramento to be near their daughter.

Clyde passed away on April 23, and in June, Sally moved to a board-and-care home, also in West Sacramento, where she lived for her final few months. During the pandemic, her highlight was enjoying weekend outdoor, social-distanced visits with her children.

Medical professionals and caregivers who took care of Sally during her final year often said that she was one of their very favorites, noting her sweet nature and smile, despite her many aches and pains.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Clyde Wesley DuBois, and her brother, John Willard Gross.

She is survived by her son Steven and daughter-in-law Hilary DuBois of Cobb, CA, her daughter Linda DuBois of West Sacramento, CA, her brother Norman L. Gross (Levina) of Washington and many nieces and nephews.

A double memorial service for both Sally and Clyde will be scheduled in Santa Rosa when it is safer for groups to gather.



