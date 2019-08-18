|
|
Sam Field
Sam Field died August 10, 2019 at 71, in the good care of his sons, Tyler and Cody. Grandchildren and friends had also brightened his last days. Sam was the third of five children to Charles Walker Field and Anne Eliot Field, and began life in New York City, and then in a house his father designed in the Palisades cliffs on the Hudson River. Following years of sailing grand yachts on open seas, driving a Ferrari across the country, and producing a film of the Grateful Dead's famed 1972 concert in Veneta, OR, "Sunshine Daydream," he married Kay Erskine and raised their family in Sebastopol, while enhancing customer relationships at Alembic and then Jetronics in Santa Rosa. His passions for sports and children led him to coach local soccer and baseball teams, and later announce basketball games at Cardinal Newman High School, even long after his sons had graduated. His 6'5" presence was magnetic, engaging, and overflowing with trivia and humor. He could arrive at a gathering knowing no one, and leave with several new friends. Life was to be savored, not gulped; the road not taken was the shortest. He was a stable friend to many and a constant source of wisdom and comfort. Sam marched to the beat of his own drum, encouraging others to live by their own. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Walker Field, mother, Anne Eliot Hiatt, and his wife of 36 years, Kay Field. He is survived by sons: Tyler (Mariangeles Aguirre) of Hollywood, FL with grandchildren Coral, Royce, Levin, and Cody (Betsy Filson) of San Francisco, CA with grandchild Nila, brother: Eliot Field (Taffy) of Dresden, ME, and sisters: Cally Field of S. Portland, ME, Becky Kraai of Tryon, NC, and Rosie Field of St. Maarten, seven nieces and three nephews.
For those who knew him there will be a celebration of gratitude at the family's house on September 7th at 3:00 p.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019