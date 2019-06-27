|
Sam Miraglia
October 2, 1932 - June 21, 2019
We fear Pops would be disappointed with us should we pen a sorrowful obituary. He didn't view life with sorrow. He lived each day happily dedicated to his family and friends. Pops would be the first one to visit our newborns; the first to offer you his last dollar, and the person to call if you were in trouble. He did a remarkable job pretending to be a devout Catholic. He didn't like all the ceremony involved with most aspects of religion but managed to work his way up to basket passer at his local church. When Lent rolled around, he always gave up watermelon seeds. Geneva was the love of his life. They met when they both were serving in the Air Force. They went on lots of picnics and enjoyed cherry pie and milk shakes together. More than that they loved all four of their children. Unconditionally. Which was probably challenging at times. Pops had friends for life, literally. He could size up someone's character in 20 seconds; often correctly, and then remind you about it years later. He could string out a joke to a half hour of chuckles; his famous Pope joke could take two glasses of wine to get through. He never told his doctors the truth. Even with failing health at 86, he would say everything was just fine. He probably would not want flowers. He wouldn't want you to spend any money on him. But if you feel the need, best to send in his memory to Geneva's church. He loved going to Serbian Church events with her. St. John's 900 Baker Street, San Francisco, CA. 94115. The days ahead will be quiet for his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. The only happy souls will be the relatives on the other side; all in joyful receipt of their favorite son, brother, father, nephew and cousin. We can hear Aunt Flo already "Oooo Sammy! We are over here!" Grandma will have made him a big bowl of pasta. He will be greatly missed. Arrangements by Adobe Creek Funeral Home, 331 Lakeville Street, Petaluma. 707-789-9000
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 27, 2019