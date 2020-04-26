Home

Beloved wife and mother dies April 18th, 2020, at age 90.
Born in San Antonio, Texas February 27, 1930, Sammy moved to Santa Rosa in 1948, married, had two children and loved working side by side with her husband, Pharmacist David Smith at Farmers drug store. After his death in 1983 she spent the next 30 years doing what she enjoyed most, working as a Pharmacy clerk at Rite Aid.
She is survived by her children Suzanne and Rhys, her daughter-in--law Cathryn and grandson Lucas.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020
