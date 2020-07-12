Samuel Bathen-Iverson
May 18, 1989 - June 25, 2020
Our hearts are broken over our son Samuel's unexpected passing. He was loving, kind and a gentle soul.
He had an unquenchable thirst for learning, music and all people. Sam had a great sense of humor and told wonderful stories of his travels. He enjoyed life and was always open to exploration and new possibilities. He is survived by parents, Jilli and John, grandfather Richard, uncles Thom, (Sasa), Dan, (Mae) and Bill, aunt Wendy, cousins Emily, Natalie and Lauren, nephew Adam and nieces Kaylee and Isabella.
He is joined in heaven by his brother Benjamin, grandparents Marge, Barbara and Robert and uncle Jeff.
Although he left us too early, we have solace that he now rests at peace. Contributions may be made in memorial to the Seattle Union Gospel Mission: 318 2nd Ave., ext.S, Seattle, WA 98104 or charity of your choice
.