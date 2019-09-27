Home

Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Myers Chapel
248 North E Street
Porterville, CA
Sandra "Sandy" Bartlett


1956 - 2019
Sandra "Sandy" Bartlett
December 13, 1956 -
September 22, 2019
Sandra "Sandy" Ruth Bartlett, wife, mother, nana, sister, aunt, and friend to many passed away September 22, 2019. Sandy was born December 13, 1956 to parents Ernst and Evelyn Thiesse. She grew up in Terra Bella and graduated from Porterville High School in 1975. Sandy began her career as an optometrist assistant and in 1997 changed careers to the funeral service industry where she worked for Myers Funeral Services and Daniels Chapel of the Roses until her retirement. Sandy was an avid tennis player and has received numerous achievements including inductee into the Porterville College Hall of Fame. Sandy also loved spending time entertaining family and friends at her home in Windsor and at the Sequoia Crest family cabin. Sandy was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 40 years, Richard Bartlett. She is survived by her son Blake Bartlett and wife Stacy, son Kent Bartlett; granddaughters Brynn and Peyton Bartlett; brother Rick Thiesse and wife Shona. Funeral services will be held at Myers Chapel on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 10 AM, with a graveside service to follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park. To sign the family guest book or send condolences please go to www.myersfuneral.com.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019
