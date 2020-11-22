Mine and my families heartfelt condolences for Sandy's family. She was a wonderful lady, funny, happy and generous.

I will miss her phone calls, having coffee and treats in her kitchen, hanging out with her and her Chihuahua pack in the yard, watching the humming birds, passing homemade treats one of us had made over the fence, her stories about life in Petaluma. I especially loved the one where she and her friend accidentally ran over a flower bed and tried to tape the flowers back on. We connected over our love for animals, she loved her little dogs. Blessings on your journey my friend, your fur babies have and will have loving , wonderful homes . You left way to soon my friend, I miss you

Patrice Cochrane

Friend