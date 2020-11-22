Sandra "Sandy" Bridges
September 19, 1945 - November 13, 2020
Sandra June "Sandy" Bridges passed peacefully from this life early Friday morning, November 13, 2020 at her home in Rohnert Park, California. After a brief illness and hospitalization. Sandy was born Sandra June Upchurch in Petaluma, Ca to Edward Upchurch and June Lemieux. She spent her childhood years in Petaluma and Santa Rosa, graduating from Montgomery High School.
She married Robert Yarnal in January 1963 and during the thirteen years together they had two children, a son, James and daughter, Robin. Sandy married Morris Bridges in 1978 and enjoyed 38 years of marriage until his passing in 2016. Sandy worked as a waitress for nearly 20 years at Negri's Italian Restaurant in Occidental and operated a remarkably successful daycare at her home for many years after.
Sandy is survived by siblings, Evonne Fenton (Michael), Phillip Upchurch (Rosie), Jeffrey Campbell (Christina). She was preceded in death by younger brother Michael Upchurch. She leaves son James Yarnal (Jennifer), daughter Robin Simi (Michael), son Paul Bridges (Joanne), daughter Christine Smith; grandsons Nicholas, Anthony, Timothy and Ian, and granddaughters Andraya, Jacqueline, Angelina, Rachel, Tasha, Tawny and Tori. Sandy also leaves four great-grandchildren.
Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 22, 2020.