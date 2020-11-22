1/1
Sandra "Sandy" Bridges
1945 - 2020
September 19, 1945 - November 13, 2020
Sandra June "Sandy" Bridges passed peacefully from this life early Friday morning, November 13, 2020 at her home in Rohnert Park, California. After a brief illness and hospitalization. Sandy was born Sandra June Upchurch in Petaluma, Ca to Edward Upchurch and June Lemieux. She spent her childhood years in Petaluma and Santa Rosa, graduating from Montgomery High School.
She married Robert Yarnal in January 1963 and during the thirteen years together they had two children, a son, James and daughter, Robin. Sandy married Morris Bridges in 1978 and enjoyed 38 years of marriage until his passing in 2016. Sandy worked as a waitress for nearly 20 years at Negri's Italian Restaurant in Occidental and operated a remarkably successful daycare at her home for many years after.
Sandy is survived by siblings, Evonne Fenton (Michael), Phillip Upchurch (Rosie), Jeffrey Campbell (Christina). She was preceded in death by younger brother Michael Upchurch. She leaves son James Yarnal (Jennifer), daughter Robin Simi (Michael), son Paul Bridges (Joanne), daughter Christine Smith; grandsons Nicholas, Anthony, Timothy and Ian, and granddaughters Andraya, Jacqueline, Angelina, Rachel, Tasha, Tawny and Tori. Sandy also leaves four great-grandchildren.

Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Cypress Hill Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
3 entries
November 21, 2020
I worked with her and Morris at her daycare for 10 years. She was so patient and loving and all those kids in her care loved her. She was such a good cook and when i opened the door to come in there was always something delicious cooking. We played Bunco together for many years, I will miss her .

Ellen Robertson
Ellen robertson
Friend
November 19, 2020
Your light will shine forever
Patrice O. Cochrane
November 19, 2020
Sandy and my Pixie
Mine and my families heartfelt condolences for Sandy's family. She was a wonderful lady, funny, happy and generous.
I will miss her phone calls, having coffee and treats in her kitchen, hanging out with her and her Chihuahua pack in the yard, watching the humming birds, passing homemade treats one of us had made over the fence, her stories about life in Petaluma. I especially loved the one where she and her friend accidentally ran over a flower bed and tried to tape the flowers back on. We connected over our love for animals, she loved her little dogs. Blessings on your journey my friend, your fur babies have and will have loving , wonderful homes . You left way to soon my friend, I miss you
Patrice Cochrane
Friend
