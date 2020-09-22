Sandra Chin Kozero

March 6, 1949 - August 2, 2020

Sandra Anne Chin Kozero passed away silently a few minutes after midnight on August 2, the victim of an insidious Stage 4 cancer which had spread undetected and without pain until early June when chemotherapy offered scant hope of recovery. She was 71 years old.

Sandy had spent 38 years mastering underwriting, information systems and auditing at Fireman's Fund Insurance Company while earning a Chartered Property and Casualty Underwriter designation as well as complex financial specialty studies.

Because of her groundbreaking work, Fireman's Fund became the first insurer nationally to equip premium auditors with portable computers. More importantly she knew how to apply an authoritative but cooperative approach that brought out the best in people and always got the job done in time and on budget.

That honest interest in helping others be successful followed through when she retired and exercised her creative energies in designing and making Swarovsky crystals into jewelry that she marketed under the name Kozero's Creations. Truth be told, she enjoyed gifting these necklaces to friends and relatives even more than selling them.

And when arthritis and carpal tunnel pain cut short her career as jewelry hobbyist, she developed a passion for assembling room boxes that duplicated life scenes perfectly in miniature. Even there she excelled by having taken courses in miniature model making at Mission College in Cupertino which led to a commission for a prospective Napa winery model. But her favorite project was a three story Victorian doll house containing such detail that it won a Blue Ribbon at the Sonoma County Fair. Sandy was also an accomplished chef who delighted in researching, planning, shopping and preparing luscious epicurean feasts for family events.

Sandy is survived by her husband John and four sisters (Aileen Stevenson of Tracy, CA, Judi MacKenzie of Kent WA, Valerie Boles of Sacramento and Audrey Mayes of Simi Valley CA) as well as numerous nephews and nieces.



