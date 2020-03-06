|
Sandra Eitelgeorge
December 5, 1941 - March 1, 2020
Sandra Louise Eitelgeorge passed away quietly in Santa Rosa, California, on March 1, 2020 at age 78 after a seven-year battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
She was preceded in death by parents Louis Serventi and Jemma Mary Pedroncelli-Serventi of Willits, CA.
She is survived by her husband Jack Eitelgeorge; sons Tony (Diane) and Kevyn Bridgeman; stepsons Mark Eitelgeorge (Jeannie), Scott Eitelgeorge (Sarah) and Steve Eitelgeorge (Estefania); cousins Betty Ann Erbes of Central Point, OR; Linda Clayton of Henderson, NV; David Frost of Star, ID; and Jim Porteous of Minneapolis, MN. She has one grandson, Troy Bridgeman of Bend, Oregon, and six step-grandchildren.
Sandra graduated from Willits High School and Santa Rosa Junior College. She was a student employee at SRJC and upon graduation remained at the school working for almost 30 years in the Registration Office and Agriculture-Life Sciences departments before retiring in 1991.
Those who knew her, loved her. Her smile was quick and would light up any room. We lost a sweet soul who will be missed by us all.
Burial was at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Santa Rosa. There will be a memorial mass to celebrate her life at 11:00 on Saturday, April 4, at Holy Spirit Church, 1244 St. Francis Road, Santa Rosa, CA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Memorial Hospice, 439 College Avenue, Santa Rosa, CA 95401. Hospice was very helpful to Sandy in her battle with Alzheimer's.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020