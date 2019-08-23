|
Sandra Leanne (neé Kunz) Moran
Sandra Leanne (neé Kunz) Moran, on August 20th 2019, age 55, of Sjogrens Disease, in Santa Rosa.
Sandy is achingly missed by husband and partner of 30 years John, father Roy M. Kunz, mother Barbara A. Hayes and step-mom Dawn Kunz.
Her humor, talent, intelligence, selflessness, charm, beauty and incredible bravery will last forever in the minds and hearts of those who had the fortune to know her.
A beautiful gift to the world.
Donations: please to Sjogrens' Research.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Aug. 23, 2019