Windsor & Healdsburg Mortuary/Crematory
9660 Old Redwood Hwy
Windsor, CA 95492
(707) 838-6000
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Shiloh Neighborhood Church
Sandra Lee Kates


1948 - 2019
Sandra Lee Kates Notice
Sandra Lee Kates
February 19, 1948 - October 16, 2019
A celebration to honor the life of Sandra will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, November 22nd at the Shiloh Neighborhood Church. A Thanksgiving meal will be served after the service in recognition of Sandra's favorite holiday. In lieu of flowers, you can bring donations for The Rose Women and Children Shelter.
Sandra served the Santa Rosa community on behalf of women and children, first as a volunteer at the Redwood Gospel Mission, and then as manager of The Rose Women's Shelter.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 19, 2019
