1/
Sandra S. Brandlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra S. Brandlin
Sandra S. Brandlin passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020 at home with her husband and children at her side. She was 76 years old.
Sandy was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the fifth of six children. She remained close to her siblings, even though they all lived in different parts of the country. Sandra moved to California as a young adult, raised her children, and graduated with an Accounting Degree from Sonoma State University. She worked in accounting, in K-12 school finance, at several school districts up until her early retirement in 1994, due to a diagnosis of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Sandy met her husband Don at a New Year's Eve party on December 31, 1982. They were married on February 15, 1987 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada and spent many happy years together. She particularly enjoyed many fun family camping trips with grandchildren. She always had a story to tell about the camping adventures or about their miniature schnauzer, Boyd.
Sandra is survived by Don, her husband, Shelley (Braden) Stiles, her daughter, Greg Braden, her son, six grandchildren, Andrew, Haley, Sawyer, Sam, Justina, and Noah and doubly blessed with five (plus) great-grandchildren, Sophia, Preston, Eva, Jonah, Grace, and soon to be Calvin.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.danielschapeloftheroses.com for future service details.
In memory of Sandra, any donations in her name to Hospice of Petaluma (416 Payran Street, Petaluma, CA 94952) would be greatly appreciated by the family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved