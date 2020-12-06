Sandra S. Brandlin
Sandra S. Brandlin passed away peacefully on November 16, 2020 at home with her husband and children at her side. She was 76 years old.
Sandy was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the fifth of six children. She remained close to her siblings, even though they all lived in different parts of the country. Sandra moved to California as a young adult, raised her children, and graduated with an Accounting Degree from Sonoma State University. She worked in accounting, in K-12 school finance, at several school districts up until her early retirement in 1994, due to a diagnosis of Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
Sandy met her husband Don at a New Year's Eve party on December 31, 1982. They were married on February 15, 1987 in Lake Tahoe, Nevada and spent many happy years together. She particularly enjoyed many fun family camping trips with grandchildren. She always had a story to tell about the camping adventures or about their miniature schnauzer, Boyd.
Sandra is survived by Don, her husband, Shelley (Braden) Stiles, her daughter, Greg Braden, her son, six grandchildren, Andrew, Haley, Sawyer, Sam, Justina, and Noah and doubly blessed with five (plus) great-grandchildren, Sophia, Preston, Eva, Jonah, Grace, and soon to be Calvin.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.danielschapeloftheroses.com
for future service details.
In memory of Sandra, any donations in her name to Hospice of Petaluma (416 Payran Street, Petaluma, CA 94952) would be greatly appreciated by the family.