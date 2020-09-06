Sandra Sanders
It is with profound sadness that the family of Sandra Sanders announce her peaceful passing on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at the age of 82 years.
She will be lovingly remembered by her children: Aric Allen and Ramona Ibrahim; grandchildren: Samira (James) Alsever, Anthony Ibrahim, Alex (Victoria) Ibrahim, great-grandchildren: Emma and Madison Alsever, niece: Lynne (Lyle) Parmely, as well as numerous relatives and friends.
Sandy was an Analy High School graduate and lived in Sonoma County her entire life.
She was predeceased by her parents, Joe Cordoza and Vivian Johnson and her loving daughter Mary Wolfe.
A socially distanced outside celebration of Sandy's Life will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park, 1700 Pleasant Hill Road, Sebastopol, CA 95472. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor with the Humane Society of Sonoma County at www.humanesocietysoco.org