Sandy Chronis Naidorf
April 22, 1934 - April 10, 2019
Sandy (née Lewis) Chronis Naidorf passed away comfortably at home on April 10th, 2019. She has left a vibrant abundance of memories in the hearts and minds of many people who will miss her presence and her company. Sandy was immensely devoted to family, friends, neighbors and a multitude of cats and dogs.
An avid visitor of museums and attendee of the symphony, Sandy was also a talented artist herself. Even the delicious meals she prepared were a feast for the eyes. Having been raised in the fashion industry, Sandy had a tremendous sense of style and always remained contemporary. She was outgoing and fun-loving, and even took grandchildren on roller coaster rides.
Sandy was born in New York in 1934, the youngest of three siblings. She lived the majority of her 85 years in California. She was vivacious and beautiful, a loving wife and mother. She married Allan Packler and had two daughters, Cathy and Pam. Later, she married Phillip Chronis, acquiring daughter Becky in the process and together, had a son, Carey. Along the way, Sandy's home and heart were open to Cousin Effie from Greece. As a young widow of 69, Sandy married Lou Naidorf, bringing his daughter Vickie to join the extended family.
Sandy filled her new home with her artwork and then applied her talents to create a lovely garden. This required many trips to far-flung nurseries, a good excuse to explore Sonoma's countryside and small towns. Membership in Wild Oak Saddle Club brought many new friends and activities. Sandy and Lou also enjoyed and supported the Santa Rosa Symphony, local theatre and the active arts community.
Sandy also kept in touch with her Southern California family, friends and cultural life thru frequent stays in her L. A. townhouse and she and Lou spent a month each year traveling overseas, until the increasing impact of a rare neurological disorder stole her mobility, speech and even any expression of emotion. Many need to be thanked for their devotion and support during these hard years, all the children and extended family, neighbors and friends, Dr. Matalon at Memorial and Dr. Duncan at Sutter as well as specialists in Los Angeles and San Francisco, her caregivers especially Sera Butakoci and the skilled and very kind staff at Heartland Hospice.
Sandy left an important legacy to, her husband, her children, a dozen grandchildren and five great grandchildren; the enduring memories of Sandy's boundless love, generosity and kindness, passion for life and indomitable spirit.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 17 to Apr. 21, 2019