Sandy Reynolds
Healdsburg, CA
Sandra Anne Pamphilon Reynolds, 84, died in her home in Healdsburg surrounded by her loving husband, daughter and two sons. She was born October 24, 1935, the only child of Frank and Edna (Chappell) Pamphilon. A native Californian, Sandy grew up in Oakland and Walnut Creek, graduating from Acalanes High School in 1953. She attended UC Berkeley, graduating in 1957 with a BA in Education. While at Cal she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, Rally Committee, Prytanean and Torch and Shield honor societies. Her first job after college was as a flight attendant for Overseas National Airways (ONA), where she developed her lifelong passion for adventure and exploration that travel affords. Sandy also worked at the Livermore "Rad Lab" for a time and taught third and fourth grade at Meadow Homes School in Concord. Through friends, she met the love of her life, Edward Drury Reynolds (Dru). They met in March, engaged in June, and married in October 1959. They spent the first half of their 61 years of marriage living in Los Altos, where they raised their three children. She was an incredible, devoted and present mother who always "had our back". Sandy was a member of the Junior League of Palo Alto. She established Sandy Reynolds Flowers, a decorating business and was a docent at Filoli Gardens in Woodside, CA. In 1988, they discovered the beauty of Sonoma County, and purchased property in the Alexander Valley, where they built their home and lived the next 31 years. During this time, treasured friendships were made through Sandy's involvement in countless activities. Sandy served as President of the Healdsburg Garden Club for two years, was a supporter and volunteer at the Healdsburg Library, an active member of the Alexander Valley Association, a devoted member of St. John's Catholic Church, a competitive force in her social Petanque group, a duplicate bridge enthusiast (often sighted at the Healdsburg Senior Center), an avid gardener and a thought-provoking commentator within her fabulous book clubs.Sandy was a friend to many and cared selflessly for those who surrounded her. Her passion, compassion and zest for life were the driving forces behind her friendships. Sandy illuminated the room with her positivity, and often broke out singing and dancing to her favorite song, "Our Love is Here to Stay." She will be remembered for her engaging conversations, her easy laugh, her love of flowers and book discussions, her ability to connect with others and her absolute devotion to those she loved. Sandy died peacefully on June 13th, 2020 of complications from ovarian cancer. For four years, she fought the good fight, with dignity and grace.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dru, her daughter Carolyn Palmer (Richard) of Orinda, CA; son Michael (Brooke) of Charleston, SC; son James (Tanya) of Walnut Creek, CA, and nine grandchildren: Claire, John and Mark Palmer, Holland, William, Blaine, Ryan, James and Matthew Reynolds.
Due to the current Covid restrictions, the family will hold a private mass and burial. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family suggests donations may be made in her name to: The Healdsburg Garden Club, The Healdsburg Library, Sutter Care at Home Hospice or a charity of your choice. Sandy is "On Eagle's Wings" now. We will love you always and forever. Go Bears!
Healdsburg, CA
Sandra Anne Pamphilon Reynolds, 84, died in her home in Healdsburg surrounded by her loving husband, daughter and two sons. She was born October 24, 1935, the only child of Frank and Edna (Chappell) Pamphilon. A native Californian, Sandy grew up in Oakland and Walnut Creek, graduating from Acalanes High School in 1953. She attended UC Berkeley, graduating in 1957 with a BA in Education. While at Cal she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi sorority, Rally Committee, Prytanean and Torch and Shield honor societies. Her first job after college was as a flight attendant for Overseas National Airways (ONA), where she developed her lifelong passion for adventure and exploration that travel affords. Sandy also worked at the Livermore "Rad Lab" for a time and taught third and fourth grade at Meadow Homes School in Concord. Through friends, she met the love of her life, Edward Drury Reynolds (Dru). They met in March, engaged in June, and married in October 1959. They spent the first half of their 61 years of marriage living in Los Altos, where they raised their three children. She was an incredible, devoted and present mother who always "had our back". Sandy was a member of the Junior League of Palo Alto. She established Sandy Reynolds Flowers, a decorating business and was a docent at Filoli Gardens in Woodside, CA. In 1988, they discovered the beauty of Sonoma County, and purchased property in the Alexander Valley, where they built their home and lived the next 31 years. During this time, treasured friendships were made through Sandy's involvement in countless activities. Sandy served as President of the Healdsburg Garden Club for two years, was a supporter and volunteer at the Healdsburg Library, an active member of the Alexander Valley Association, a devoted member of St. John's Catholic Church, a competitive force in her social Petanque group, a duplicate bridge enthusiast (often sighted at the Healdsburg Senior Center), an avid gardener and a thought-provoking commentator within her fabulous book clubs.Sandy was a friend to many and cared selflessly for those who surrounded her. Her passion, compassion and zest for life were the driving forces behind her friendships. Sandy illuminated the room with her positivity, and often broke out singing and dancing to her favorite song, "Our Love is Here to Stay." She will be remembered for her engaging conversations, her easy laugh, her love of flowers and book discussions, her ability to connect with others and her absolute devotion to those she loved. Sandy died peacefully on June 13th, 2020 of complications from ovarian cancer. For four years, she fought the good fight, with dignity and grace.
She is survived by her loving husband, Dru, her daughter Carolyn Palmer (Richard) of Orinda, CA; son Michael (Brooke) of Charleston, SC; son James (Tanya) of Walnut Creek, CA, and nine grandchildren: Claire, John and Mark Palmer, Holland, William, Blaine, Ryan, James and Matthew Reynolds.
Due to the current Covid restrictions, the family will hold a private mass and burial. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family suggests donations may be made in her name to: The Healdsburg Garden Club, The Healdsburg Library, Sutter Care at Home Hospice or a charity of your choice. Sandy is "On Eagle's Wings" now. We will love you always and forever. Go Bears!
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.