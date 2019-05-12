|
Sara Ann Edwards
Sara Ann Edwards, 19, passed away on the morning of Thursday, March 21st, 2019, from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident on Hwy 97 in Redmond, Oregon on her way to work.
Sara was born November 7, 1999 in Sonoma, California and throughout her life lived in Sonoma, CA; Placerville, CA; Santa Rosa, CA; Sebastopol, CA and Redmond, OR. Sara worked as a fashion merchandiser for JC Penney in Bend, Oregon, a job she loved and was deeply proud of.
Sara is survived by her mother and father, Shauna Silveira and John Edwards; her two older brothers, Marcus Edwards and Kyle LaRue; her step-mother Lesa Bishop, her grandfather's Earl Edwards, Jim Silveira, and Pete McGannon; her uncles, Lupe Gomez and Scott Silveira; her aunts, Karen Silveira and Heather Silveira, Sidney Edwards, and Carolyn Edwards; her cousins, Connor and Bella Silveira, Paris Porter, Jordan Owens, and Jeremy Edwards; her long time boyfriend Andrue Corkhill; her best friend (Soul Sister) Selena Iannone; along with many other close friends.
She is preceded in death by her paternal grandmother Karen Lathan; her cousin, Tristan Edwards and her maternal grandmother, Charlotte McGannon.
Sara was a kind, fierce, loving, sweet, stubborn, independent, wise and beautiful young woman. She will be dearly missed by many.
Services will be held Saturday, May 18 in Sonoma, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 12, 2019