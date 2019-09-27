Home

Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
View Map
Vigil
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
7:30 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Eugene's Cathedral
2323 Montgomery Drive
Santa Rosa, CA
View Map
Sara Barragan Farias
September 25, 1961
- September 23, 2019
Sara Barragan Farias, age 57, passed away at her home in Santa Rosa on September 23, 2019. She was born in Michoacán, Mexico in 1961, a daughter of Antonio Barragan Mendoza and Margarita Esquivel Figueroa. Sara was a hard working woman that loved to hike and spend time with her family. She will be remembered by her witty sense of humor, her remarkable beauty, and her passion for nature and the outdoors. She will be survived by her husband Santiago Farias and her five children Favi, Quinie, Yuxdi, Eddi and Flavio. Her children-in-law, Miguel, Gilbert Jacob and Martha. In addition, her siblings, Genaro, Valerio, Consuelo, Gabriel, Carmela, Fernando, Antonio and Lourdes. On Sunday, September 29th, a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 pm with a visitation beginning at 4:00 pm at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Eugene's Cathedral, 2323 Montgomery Drive, Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 27, 2019
