Sarah Cornelius
1930 - 2020
January 10, 1930 - November 13, 2020
Sarah Cornelius, the founder of The Walking Class at Santa Rosa Junior College, died at her home in Santa Rosa on November 13, 2020. She was 90 years old. After founding the class in 1986, she led it for 20 years, helping others see the beauty of walking for pleasure. Sarah was also the author of "Walking Softly: A Guide to Mostly Gentle Walks in Sonoma County, California," published in 2011.
Sarah was born in The Dalles, OR, and spent her early life in Coquille and Bandon. She moved to California in 1958 and arrived in Sonoma County in 1969. She taught elementary school in Oregon and the Bay Area for 13 years and then worked in administrative roles at Sonoma State University for 20 years.
Sarah loved rambling the back roads of the Bay Area with family and friends; spending long weekends with her Sea Ranch Sisters, five women who worked together at Sonoma State; and taking road trips to Oregon to visit family and childhood friends.
Sarah is survived by three sons: Bruce Goldes (Beth), Joel Goldes (Vivian), and Dan Goldes. She also has four smart and talented granddaughters: Susannah, Daryl, Claire, and Celeste. She has nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews spread around the world, and a score of friends near and far.
Donations in Sarah's memory may be made to Hospice by the Bay and the Redwood Empire Food Bank.
Sarah requested a party be held in her memory and a virtual gathering will be scheduled. An in-person event will also be held when it's safe to do so. To be notified about either, contact dangoldes@gmail.com.
Meanwhile, you can honor Sarah by taking a walk in nature and looking at beautiful things.

Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 17, 2020.
