Sarah Dodge
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sarah's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sarah Dodge
November 29, 1928 - May 18, 2020
Sarah Bernice Rizza Dodge, 91, of Santa Rosa died May 18, 2020, at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Sarah was born on November 29, 1928 in San Francisco, California, to Rosano and Lena Rizza.
She was an active member of Saint Eugene's Cathedral and community. She kept a close circle of friends who regularly met for cards, company, and laughter.
Sarah took pride in her home and family; gathering together for holidays filled with love, tradition, and heaping piles of pasta. And did we mention the spitini?
She is survived by her spouse E. Clay Dodge; children, Steve Dodge and his wife Beth, and Lilaine Shimoff; grandchildren Tobias, Frances, Ali, Stephanie, and Jesse; and great-grandchildren Esteban, Jairo, Addison, Maneo, and Audrey.
Friends are invited to a public visitation on Sunday, May 24, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa, CA. Private family services will be held. Interment, Calvary Catholic Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
24
Visitation
12:00 - 08:00 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved