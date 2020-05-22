Sarah DodgeNovember 29, 1928 - May 18, 2020Sarah Bernice Rizza Dodge, 91, of Santa Rosa died May 18, 2020, at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital. Sarah was born on November 29, 1928 in San Francisco, California, to Rosano and Lena Rizza.She was an active member of Saint Eugene's Cathedral and community. She kept a close circle of friends who regularly met for cards, company, and laughter.Sarah took pride in her home and family; gathering together for holidays filled with love, tradition, and heaping piles of pasta. And did we mention the spitini?She is survived by her spouse E. Clay Dodge; children, Steve Dodge and his wife Beth, and Lilaine Shimoff; grandchildren Tobias, Frances, Ali, Stephanie, and Jesse; and great-grandchildren Esteban, Jairo, Addison, Maneo, and Audrey.Friends are invited to a public visitation on Sunday, May 24, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the Daniels Chapel of the Roses Funeral Home, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa, CA. Private family services will be held. Interment, Calvary Catholic Cemetery.