Scott C. "Scotty" Paulson
November 9, 1960 - February 8, 2019
Scott died of natural causes on February 8, 2019. He was 58 years old and is survived by children Bryce (Jessica MacDevitt), Hanna (George Ross) and Marcus.
He was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, moved to Sonoma County in 1981 from San Luis Obispo and left his mark throughout the community. General Contractor, Rugby player/coach/ambassador, Micro Brewery Partner (Acme Beer), Fisherman/Conservationist, Jimmy Buffett devotee, San Francisco Giants disciple and Burning Man patron.
Scott took immense pride in his strong work ethic and his ability to motivate and mentor those around him. He built many beautiful homes and was known for his expertise in renovating historical buildings. Scott vigorously subscribed to the belief of playing hard, celebrating life and that everything is better in a 1963 Buick Sklylark.
Scotty was instrumental in the planning, design and construction of For Pete's Sake Field an all-weather rugby pitch located in Santa Rosa. Named for his beloved friend and teammate, Pete Eierman.
Scott also leaves behind his loving parents, Chuck and Anita Paulson and siblings Brent Paulson (Bev) and Maia East (David). He was uncle to AJ Alcocer, Cassie Alcocer and Angela East.
A Memorial Service will be held for on Saturday March 9, 2019 at For Pete's Sake Field at 4 p.m. 2760 West Steele Lane, Santa Rosa.
A Scott Paulson Memorial Fund has been established at Exchange Bank for the support and education of his son, Marcus Paulson. Donations may be made at any Exchange Bank branch or by mail. Exchange Bank PO Box 403 Santa Rosa, California 95402. Cheers to Scotty!
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019