Scott Edward Voelkel


1978 - 2019
Scott Edward Voelkel
Passed away suddenly on the evening of December 12, 2019 in a tragic car accident in Phoenix, Arizona at the age of 41. Scott was born on June 5, 1978 in Santa Rosa, CA. He played hockey with the Santa Rosa Junior Hockey Club for many years. He spent his life helping others less fortunate or struggling to regain their footing, as Scott, too, overcame adversity during his lifetime. He became a Certified Recovery Counselor and spent the last few years of his life helping others on their journey to recovery. Scott will be remembered for his kind heart, contagious laugh, radiant smile and the twinkle in his eyes. Beloved son, brother, father, uncle and friend to many, He is survived by his daughter Charleigh, TX, his parents MaryBeth and Mark Voelkel, Oakhurst, CA, brothers Cameron and wife Samantha, Coarsegold, CA, Callan, and wife Becky, Windsor, CA, nephew Max, Windsor, CA, and longtime partner Janelle Hoff, AZ.
A celebration of his life will be held in the spring in Sonoma County.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 22, 2019
