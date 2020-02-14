|
Scott Harris
February 5, 1968 - February 9, 2020
Scott E. Harris passed away unexpectedly on February 9, 2020, at the age of 52. A native of Napa, CA, Scott has been a 25-year resident of Sonoma County. Preceded in death by his father, Roy Harris, Scott is survived by his wife Ellen Harris, his mother Pat Smith, his brother Roger Harris (Marcie), and many nieces and nephews.
Friends are invited to celebrate Scott's life on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 6:30 PM at the Daniels Chapel of the Roses. Following the services, a reception will be held at the Harris family home.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 14, 2020