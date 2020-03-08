|
|
Scott Jason Grimsley
Scott Jason Grimsley passed away February 20th, 2020 at his home. Scott was born on March 15th, 1974, son of Jim and Cynthia Grimsley and was raised in Sebastopol, CA. Scott attended Brookhaven Elementary and Analy High School, where he played on the Varsity Basketball team. His fundamental desire to undertake adventure and enrich people's lives with laughter, happiness and positivity shaped his life and those close to him. He will be remembered as a music lover, comedian, master story teller, tour bus driver, scratch golfer, dog whisperer and poet warrior who enjoyed living in the moment and being surrounded by a rich and colorful cast of friends and characters.His presence and spirit will be profoundly missed. Scott is survived by his mother, Cynthia, and his brother, Daniel. We are confident Scottie By Nature is dancing somewhere in the stars, dressed in his Carolina Blue, listening to good beats and smiling down on us all while joyously laughing with his deep, jolly laugh.
A celebration of life in his honor will be held on March 14th at 2:00 p.m. at the Sebastopol Community Center, 390 Morris Street, Sebastopol, CA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 8, 2020