Scott Joseph Bennett
Born in San Jose on June 13, 1951 to the late Gil and Helen Bennett. Scott's first marriage to Linda gave him a special son, Matthew. Scott married Julie (son Jonathan) in 1991 and together they raised both sons. Scott's hobbies were golf, fantasy baseball, watching the 49ers and Giants, and hiking. Scott retired from the US Postal Service in 2007 while waiting for a donor heart at UCSF. On September 3, 2007, Scott received a heart transplant. In 2013, Scott and Julie realized something else was wrong, this time with his memory. Scott was diagnosed with Alzheimer's in July 2015. Scott passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at age 67. He will be missed by Julie, son Matthew, step-son Jonathan Weintraub and daughter-in-law Charlisse and grandchildren Killian and Tatum, his brother Gil Bennett and sister-in-law Cynthia, his sister Carol Bennett, and many special friends.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to the would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life will be held in August by invitation only.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 9, 2019