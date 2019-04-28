|
Sean Allen Manchester
Sean Allen Manchester passed away on March 31, 2019 in a kayaking accident on the South Yuba River in California. He was 42 years old. Sean was a devoted father, husband and teacher, and a passionate outdoor adventurer.
Growing up near a creek in Sebastopol led to Sean's deep connection with water and water activities were central in his life. Sean's favorite sports were skim boarding, surfing, rafting, and kayaking, and these activities grounded him. Because of this, Sean attended Chico State University to major in Adventure Tourism. Later he obtained a Master's degree in Education at CSU Sacramento. Sean worked as the director of special education and director of pupil services for the Nevada Joint Union High School District, where he was deeply respected for intensely focusing on the needs of his students and their families. He always combined his love of adventure with unwavering commitment to his students.
Sean touched the lives of countless people. He will forever be in the hearts of his wife Emily, sons Alden and Lake, parents Jim and Kathy, and sister Heather. His cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, grandmother, in-laws, and friends will also miss Sean's infectious spirit and unconditional love.
Two memorial events will be held: May 4, 2019 on the North Shore of Lake Tahoe, hosted by Sean's family, and May 10, 2019 in Nevada City, CA, hosted by Nevada Joint Union High School District.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019