Serafina (Josephine)
Ceballos Perez
Serafina (Josie) went to be with the Lord, surrounded by her loving family on October 28, 2018. Serafina was born to Isabel and Ciriaco Ceballos on May 29, 1932 in Carlsbad, New Mexico. She attended Dinuba High School and was a restaurant owner for 43 years. Married to Salvador Perez Ruelas in 1949, they raised their five children together in San Francisco and Dinuba, teaching them to give thanks daily for having an opportunity to get an education, with the chance to succeed if they worked hard.
While caring for the children, she taught her husband to cook over the phone. Their first two El Grullo restaurants were in San Francisco. After returning to Dinuba for a few years, the family moved to Santa Rosa in 1969. She worked at their restaurant businesses, El Cabron in Cloverdale, and El Grullo Pues, El Palomar on Sebastopol Rd, and Perez Family Bakery and Restaurant, all in Santa Rosa. Later in life, she worked as a seamstress at Hot Couture and part-time with Burbank Housing for 12 years.
She loved drawing, cooking for her neighbors and visits with her family. She was a skilled seamstress, making gifts of her beautifully crocheted pieces. She loved drawing and visits with family, especially taking care of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Serafina's feisty humor, no-excuses attitude, caring personality, and strong spiritual belief were paramount to her identity as the matriarch of the family. She gave her time and attention to others selflessly, giving hugs freely and in abundance to anyone she met.
Serafina will be dearly missed by too many people to name. Her very large family is feeling her absence but will aspire to continue to live as gently as Serafina did.
A Memorial will be held in her honor at Crosspoint Baptist Church on April 27th at 1:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the .
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019