Seth Hellenthal
It was raining on November 17th, 1983 when Seth Hellenthal was born, and for the rest of his life Seth loved the rain. He was born and raised on the outer edges of Cazadero, he adored his home place. On April 5th, 2019, we lost Seth in a tragic accident while he and his girlfriend were on their way back to their shared home. The roads were muddy, rain and fog impaired visibility on the winding, narrow turns, and a tire went over an edge. Seth came in with the rain and he went out with the rain.
Seth was a renaissance man of sorts, master of all, jack of none. He was a highly intelligent young man, and working with numbers and square edges always came naturally to him. He started his journey into the world of carpentry at an early age, influenced by master craftsmen in his community. He was a skilled logger and equipment operator, following in the footsteps of his father, as well as his Oregon cousins, who were his closest role models. Throughout his life, Seth worked alongside his father, selectively thinning stands of forest along the coast. His bond with his father was a rare and close one.
Seth also learned the art of welding and metal work with the guidance of his mentor and friend, Peter Prieto, and Seth cherished the time he spent working and learning from Peter. In his downtime, Seth was an avid reader and was always looking to increase his knowledge of Space, history, and just about anything else that sparked his curiosity. Seth was methodical; he took time and pride in everything he did, he had the penmanship of an architect, and he was everyone's handyman. It was a rare occasion when he didn't have the skills, tools, and interest to solve a problem.
In the last period of his life, Seth lived on his family ranch, working closely with his father and his sister. He was an integral part of the operation and maintenance of the ranch, and he was an everyday presence in his family's lives. In recent years, Seth was extremely happy, as he was in a committed relationship with someone who shared his enthusiasm and love for the outdoors, who enjoyed a real country lifestyle and a good joke with a keen sense of humor. They were in the early stages of planning their life together.
Seth will be remembered for his charismatic and charming smile, his larger than life laugh, his knowledge of darn near everything, his turns of phrase and humor, for standing his ground (some may have referred to him as hard headed at times), and for telling it like it was. "It is what it is," he would say, and so it is. He was an important and thoughtful friend, a patient teacher, and all-around helper of many people in and outside of the community. He will be deeply missed by all.
Seth is survived by his loving girlfriend Kate Wilmore, his loyal dog Max, his father Gard Hellenthal, his mother Lori Hellenthal, and his sister and dear friend Elisa Lane Hellenthal. Seth is also survived by his 95-year-old grandfather Frank Hellenthal of Santa Cruz, and has a great aunt and uncle in southern California. Seth had numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who were near and dear to him, and all of them taught and guided Seth in countless ways throughout his life.
A celebration of Seth's life has yet to be planned, but will happen eventually. The injuries Kate sustained were severe and her recovery is of utmost importance. Our love and support are with her and her family.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 14, 2019