Shanna Michelle Lashley
1977 - 2020
July 17, 1977 - May 11, 2020
It with very heavy hearts that Shanna M. Lashley, 42, passed away on May 11, 2020. Loving daughter of Christine Lashley, and mother of Brianna Lashley. It is a great comfort that she is now at peace.
Shanna was born on a beautiful summer's day in 1977. She grew up in Petaluma and San Francisco. She went on to graduate from Redwood Empire College in Santa Rosa to pursue a career in nursing. At 23, Shanna gave birth to her lovely daughter Brianna Christine Lashley, a wonderful gift to all the family. Shanna loved kids, animals, camping, fishing, the beach, and so many other things.
To all family and friends, she is now in heaven preceded by her father, Gary Allen Lashley, and her uncle, Patrick Terrace Daly.
Due to circumstances, we will be having a celebration of life in her honor at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wild Care Inc. in San Rafael, Ca.



Published in Press Democrat on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
