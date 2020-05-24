Shanna Michelle LashleyJuly 17, 1977 - May 11, 2020It with very heavy hearts that Shanna M. Lashley, 42, passed away on May 11, 2020. Loving daughter of Christine Lashley, and mother of Brianna Lashley. It is a great comfort that she is now at peace.Shanna was born on a beautiful summer's day in 1977. She grew up in Petaluma and San Francisco. She went on to graduate from Redwood Empire College in Santa Rosa to pursue a career in nursing. At 23, Shanna gave birth to her lovely daughter Brianna Christine Lashley, a wonderful gift to all the family. Shanna loved kids, animals, camping, fishing, the beach, and so many other things.To all family and friends, she is now in heaven preceded by her father, Gary Allen Lashley, and her uncle, Patrick Terrace Daly.Due to circumstances, we will be having a celebration of life in her honor at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Wild Care Inc. in San Rafael, Ca.