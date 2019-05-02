|
In Loving Memory
Shanna Thompson
May 2, 1941—February 12, 2019
Missing her so much on this day that would've been her 78th birthday! If you knew Shanna, please do something in her honor today...eat a piece of chocolate cake, sip a glass of wine, crank up the Classical, visit a garden, practice Tai chi, dress impeccably, pamper your pet, dig in the dirt, or find your own special way to honor and remember this extraordinary person who touched the hearts of so many and left us too soon.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 2, 2019