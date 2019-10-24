|
Shannon Erin Hunt
February 23, 1970 - September 15, 2018
Monumental loss of our dear Shannon
Shannon is preceded in death by her sister Colleen Everett Pomeroy and father James Hunt and her stepfather Ron Potter.
Shannon is survived by her sister Bryna Hunt, her mother Pandi Baden and her 'Bob Dad' Robert Baden, her nieces and nephews Ryan Pomeroy, Keegan Pomeroy, Taylor Hunt and Evan Hunt. Siblings Tomas Hunt and Meghan Timmer.
Shannon was born in Chicago Illinois and raised in Sonoma California where she attended St. Francis Solano grade school and Sonoma Valley High School where she lettered in basketball and softball, something she was very proud of, as she was a lifelong sports enthusiast.
Shortly after high school, Shannon helped raise her niece and nephew following her sister Colleen's tragic death.
Shannon worked in real estate, title and accounting before moving to southern California where she also worked in the accounting field.
She was extremely intelligent, excelling in different careers in her life. Shannon was exceptional at just about everything she did.
Shannon made friends everywhere she went, encouraging others to realize their potential and give hope in their lives. The friends she made became family. Her devotion to what she believed in was solid, always staying true to herself. She was always finding new ways to grow and better not just herself but those around her. Shannon was just that something special.
Shannon was out of this world, outgoing, exuberant, charming and beautiful inside and out. She was bold, larger than life and fiercely funny with a great wit, she could banter with the best of them, always keeping her friends and family laughing. Her sense of humor was like no other. Shannon was, is & will always remain an amazing person, an incredible mind so intelligent, a sense of humor so unique. Her beauty captivated the room.
A wicked card player, she loved to bowl where a 200 game was never out of the question.
Shannon loved to garden and silly enough she loved to vacuum and organize.
Shannon's strength and resiliency to handle almost any situation could not be matched.
The Best aunt in the world! Shannon loved all four of her nieces and nephews as if they were her own.
She never missed a sporting event, graduation, science fair, music recital, holiday pageant or a day with them at any amusement park, arcade or N'Sync concert!
In the years leading up, Shannon had several health issues before being diagnosed with cancer.
Shannon will forever be missed and never forgotten.
We will be celebrating our Amazing Shannon this Saturday, October 26 at the Sonoma Valley Community Center 12-3pm.
In closing to quote Shannon "Hunt Sisters Rule!!"
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 24, 2019