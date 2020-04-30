|
Sharon Dean
October 24, 1941 - April 18, 2020
Sharon Cecile Dean (née Powers) passed away from complications of Parkinson's Disease on April 18, 2020. She was 78 years old.
Sharon was born and raised in San Francisco and lived her entire life in her beloved California. Sharon resided for the last 38 years in Sonoma County (Kenwood, Glen Ellen and Sonoma) and felt that The Valley of the Moon was her true home. She never tired of the beautiful landscape and its gorgeous light.
Sharon attended Mercy High School in San Francisco and went on to earn a B.A. in Arts Studies. Sharon was an avid animal lover going back to childhood and accomplished in animal husbandry. Sharon also worked for many years at Macy's Santa Rosa Plaza. She was known for her sense of humor and her cooking.
Sharon is survived by her children, John Dean and Heather Dean.
A memorial is postponed due to the current shelter in place order.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 30, 2020