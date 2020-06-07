Sharon Elaine Tracey

Sharon Elaine Tracey was born June 15, 1939 to Ruby and Alex Schlieske in Inglewood, CA. She spent most of her childhood in the Los Angeles area.

Sharon always wanted to be a school teacher and enrolled at The University of Southern California. She graduated in 1960 with a Bachelor's degree in Educational Psychology.

Sharon spent the first seven years of her career teaching kindergarten in Inglewood, CA. For the next 19 years she taught in Los Altos, Ca. She loved being a kindergarten teacher.

Upon moving to Northern California she met her future husband Robert Tracey. They married in 1968 and lived in Sunnyvale, Santa Clara and Los Altos while Sharon taught in Los Altos. Sharon earned a master's degree in Early Childhood Education from San Jose State University in 1975.

In 1986, Bob was transferred to Bethesda Maryland. Sharon became a legal secretary and worked for Sutherland Asbill and Brennan in Washington DC.

The Traceys returned to California in late 1992 and purchased a home Santa Rosa. The best move they ever made. Sharon continued as a legal secretary until she retired in 1997.

Upon retirement Sharon spent several years doing volunteer work for the Sonoma County Humane Society and for Canine Companions for Independence.

Sharon passed away May 10, 2020 from cardiovascular disease.



